Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027,649 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Verizon Communications worth $3,406,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 315,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 202,741 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 77,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,940,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $265,451,000 after buying an additional 575,651 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Shares of VZ traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.54. 17,144,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,096,109. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

