Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 103,507 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,876,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,507 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $3,063,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,423,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,421,284. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.