Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 15,439 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,592,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,215,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.31.

LMT traded down $17.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $386.45. 1,244,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $381.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.06. The company has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.