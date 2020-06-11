Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 295,255 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,676,528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 295,255 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,475,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,598,989,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,104,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,075,326,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Argus cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

DIS traded down $9.20 on Thursday, reaching $112.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,708,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,435,570. The company has a market cap of $207.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

