Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Huntsman has raised its dividend by an average of 58.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Huntsman has a payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Huntsman to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

HUN opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.07. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Dividend History for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

