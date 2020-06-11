Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,433,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $584,662,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,587,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909,401 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 956.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 706,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,079,000 after purchasing an additional 640,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 535,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $576.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $33.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $551.73. 43,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,122. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.31. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $125,532.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,879.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,273 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,263 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.