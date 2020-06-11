Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.75.

Shares of IQV traded down $7.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Iqvia has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 127.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.65.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Iqvia’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 2.6% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

