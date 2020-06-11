iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,030,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $24,634,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 396,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after acquiring an additional 241,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,867,000 after buying an additional 196,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 613.9% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 162,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 140,131 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $5.64 on Thursday, reaching $81.86. 27,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,460. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.07. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

