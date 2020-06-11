Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Get Iteris alerts:

ITI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Iteris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Iteris from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Iteris from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.70.

Shares of ITI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. 6,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,053. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iteris will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iteris by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iteris by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 168,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iteris by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 49,384 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Iteris by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Iteris by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.