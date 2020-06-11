Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 2,508,736 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,059,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508,736 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.54% of Micron Technology worth $254,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.26.

Shares of MU stock traded down $3.89 on Thursday, reaching $48.58. The stock had a trading volume of 21,841,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,348,537. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.61. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

