Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $229.91 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,034,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 693,442 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $229,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.38. 1,693,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,704. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.22 and its 200-day moving average is $137.46. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Vertical Research began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

