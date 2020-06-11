Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $264.33 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,468,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 626,587 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $264,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $53,584,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,733,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $515,687,000 after purchasing an additional 569,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $666,000. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 727,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,014,168. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $168.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

