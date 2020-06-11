Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $296.80 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,251,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 185,411 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Broadcom worth $296,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $17.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $297.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,096. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.52 and a 200 day moving average of $286.12. The company has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.27.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

