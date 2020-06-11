Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $352.33 Million Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,199,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 914,581 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.49% of T-Mobile Us worth $352,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $794,509,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 113.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,219,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,272 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 24.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth about $105,201,000. 23.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.55.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.09. 5,057,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,421,884. The company has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average of $85.99.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

