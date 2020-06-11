Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $359.33 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,141,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 143,063 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Cisco Systems worth $359,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.15. 20,559,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,546,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.