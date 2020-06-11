Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 528,634 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,634 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.27% of Cadence Design Systems worth $234,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $12,738,711,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,956,485,000 after buying an additional 2,872,493 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,753,472,000 after buying an additional 2,198,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,060,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,858,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,018,000 after purchasing an additional 296,088 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $3,777,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,592,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $429,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,144 shares of company stock valued at $16,756,645 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.14. 1,257,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $94.18.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

