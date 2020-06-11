Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,059,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 284,155 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.36% of United Parcel Service worth $285,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

UPS traded down $5.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.99. The company had a trading volume of 275,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,266. The company has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average of $104.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.