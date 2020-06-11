Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 195,282 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195,282 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.99% of Msci worth $238,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Msci by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 204,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,056,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Msci by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Msci by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 599,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,132,000 after buying an additional 37,358 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Msci by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Msci by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,548,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,559,000 after buying an additional 48,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $27.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $304.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,079. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 0.95. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $206.82 and a twelve month high of $356.66.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. Msci’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 287,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,866,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,128,151 over the last ninety days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

