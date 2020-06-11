Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,816,547 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,283,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,816,547 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.40% of Boeing worth $340,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $29.81 on Thursday, hitting $173.61. 75,451,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,008,479. The firm has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.44. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday. Benchmark reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

