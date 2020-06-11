Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Knoll has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

KNL stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. Knoll has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter. Knoll had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 23.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra downgraded shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Knoll currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

