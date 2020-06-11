Lodge Hill Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,568,000. Acuity Brands makes up approximately 2.9% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Acuity Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,227.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 550,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,914,000 after purchasing an additional 69,547 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 16,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 62.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYI stock traded down $7.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.06. The company had a trading volume of 39,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,093. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $143.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.98.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AYI shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

