Lodge Hill Capital LLC Has $12.16 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 68,929 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 5.3% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.59.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC stock traded down $14.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.51. The company had a trading volume of 105,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,256. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.86 and a 200-day moving average of $181.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

