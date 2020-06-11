Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LOVE has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $16.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Shares of LOVE stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.84. 70,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,017. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $258.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 2.86. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lovesac will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at $5,640,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 581,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 343,805 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 67.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 701,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 283,310 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,148,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after buying an additional 223,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 529,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 172,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

