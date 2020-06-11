Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Securities downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Main Street Capital stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.48. 841,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,114. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.22. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. Main Street Capital’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Also, Director Arthur L. French bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $366,575.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,550 shares of company stock worth $173,946 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,637,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

