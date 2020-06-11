Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,225,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 130,255 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Mcdonald’s worth $1,853,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.69.

Shares of MCD traded down $9.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.70. 427,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,887,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.09.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

