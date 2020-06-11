Merck & Co., Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share on Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 101.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 45.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.20. The stock had a trading volume of 328,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,421,284. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.