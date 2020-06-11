Natixis Investment Managers International Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises approximately 2.2% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,209,022. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of -202.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

