Natixis Investment Managers International Has $597,000 Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.3% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.64. 1,396,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,257,695. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $211.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.