Natixis Investment Managers International Purchases 53,800 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,064,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 14.6% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in General Electric were worth $32,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 1,549.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in General Electric by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 101,008,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,528,641. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Argus dropped their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

