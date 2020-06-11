Natural Health Farm (OTCMKTS:NHEL) Trading Up 50%

Natural Health Farm Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:NHEL)’s share price was up 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 7,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Natural Health Farm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHEL)

Natural Health Farm Holdings Inc, a development stage company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on developing healthcare eco-system based on natural or naturopathic products. The company was formerly known as Amber Group, Inc and changed its name to Natural Health Farm Holdings Inc in March 2017.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Farm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.