Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299,967 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 6.9% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,079,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 296.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX traded down $7.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $426.80. The stock had a trading volume of 514,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979,731. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $458.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.93 billion, a PE ratio of 87.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $428.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.95.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.