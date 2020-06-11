Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 222,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Nike worth $1,743,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 68.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 100.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $7.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.09. The stock had a trading volume of 673,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,662,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day moving average is $93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

