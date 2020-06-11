Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded down $12.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.05. 84,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,256. The firm has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.59.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total value of $1,739,188.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,226.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

