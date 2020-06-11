NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,155 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of NVIDIA worth $2,473,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,359.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,103,807 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $21.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $353.16. 12,546,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,769,907. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.64 and its 200 day moving average is $266.29. The stock has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $142.84 and a 1-year high of $380.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.73.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

