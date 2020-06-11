Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,926,105 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 266,209 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.98% of Oracle worth $1,492,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.36. 966,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,014,168. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.