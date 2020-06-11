Pinnacle Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,430. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

