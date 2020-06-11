PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by AMG Funds LLC

AMG Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of AMG Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,504,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,632,724,000 after purchasing an additional 395,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,932,000 after acquiring an additional 627,213 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 278,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,015,000 after acquiring an additional 91,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded down $10.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,612. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

