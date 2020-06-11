Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.35. 3,624,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,666. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $103.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.27.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

