QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 287,438 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of QUALCOMM worth $1,131,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

Shares of QCOM traded down $6.66 on Thursday, reaching $84.35. 11,796,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,192,879. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

