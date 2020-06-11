Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires Shares of 1,888 Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Verisign comprises approximately 0.1% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the fourth quarter worth about $4,817,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Verisign by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Verisign by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verisign by 50.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra boosted their target price on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.25.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,441 shares in the company, valued at $27,138,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total value of $429,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,300 shares of company stock worth $4,951,505 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $7.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.31. The company had a trading volume of 35,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,230. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

