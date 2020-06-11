Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,968 shares during the quarter. Primerica makes up approximately 7.1% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.87% of Primerica worth $30,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 23,268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Primerica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of PRI traded down $9.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,614. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $302,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,240.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,590. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.