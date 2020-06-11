Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $31.84 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,475 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 7.3% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.18% of Fastenal worth $31,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $4,287,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fastenal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Fastenal by 4.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,364,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,478,000 after purchasing an additional 171,374 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 23.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 315,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after buying an additional 60,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 80.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 929,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after buying an additional 414,019 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $352,267.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 199,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,467. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.