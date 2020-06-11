Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $7.72 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,325,502,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,167,000 after purchasing an additional 218,275 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 21.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,199,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,367,000 after purchasing an additional 214,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $55.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,410.47. The stock had a trading volume of 75,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,370.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,343.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

