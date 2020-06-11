Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 215.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,473 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance makes up about 3.8% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $16,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CACC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CACC shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.40.

NASDAQ CACC traded down $29.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $415.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,278. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $499.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 28.62 and a quick ratio of 28.62.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($8.43). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.08 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.07, for a total transaction of $715,605.00. Also, CFO Kenneth Booth bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.23 per share, with a total value of $858,690.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,120,021. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.