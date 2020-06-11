Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Lowers Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 57.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 315,707 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises about 1.1% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,676,000. International Value Advisers LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 184.2% during the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,859,000 after buying an additional 4,577,426 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in LKQ by 144.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,138,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after buying an additional 1,853,424 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,584,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,949,000 after buying an additional 1,752,050 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in LKQ by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,751,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,542,000 after buying an additional 1,298,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.41. 3,983,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,748. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.