Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Makes New $4.19 Million Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,000. Landstar System comprises about 1.0% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.11% of Landstar System as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 226,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 911,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,750,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares during the period.

Landstar System stock traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.17. 12,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,233. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $119.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.38 and a 200-day moving average of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.49.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $576,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,234.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

