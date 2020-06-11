Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 200.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 4.6% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,110,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Booking by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,560.00 price objective (up from $1,030.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,712.81.

Shares of BKNG traded down $151.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,581.33. 726,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,532.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,713.88. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.