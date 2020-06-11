Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 280 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 1.6% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,428. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $50.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32.

