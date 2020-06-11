Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 292 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.1% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.01. 1,262,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,480,161. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $124.88 and a fifty-two week high of $164.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.48 and its 200 day moving average is $150.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

