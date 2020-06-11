Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 983 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,375,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after purchasing an additional 37,848 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 843,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 842,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 569,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,053,000.

SCHB stock traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.39. 67,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,839. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.78.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

